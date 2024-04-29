Create New Account
Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s Historic Speech “The Great Replacement Reality” at CPAC Hungary
Prevent Global Genocide
(Apr 27, 2024) Eva Vlaardingerbroek: The Great Replacement is no longer a theory - it’s reality. White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever accelerating rate and it will mean the end of our civilization if we don’t turn things around.


Eva Vlaardingerbroek on X: https://twitter.com/EvaVlaar/status/1784264775574188371

