FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin on the Twitter Files and the ongoing assault against journalists and whistleblowers:
"I think that the goal right now is to attack the messenger because they are not able to go after the allegations in any way, shape, or form that is credible."
All Twitter Files-
https://uncensoredstorm.com/twitterfiles
