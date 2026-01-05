Exorcists WARNING: Satanic Idol Pachamama is Tip of the Iceberg

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When pagan idolatry entered St. Peter’s in 2019, it was not an isolated scandal—it was a symptom. Citing a dire warning from four practicing exorcists, Rachel Mastrogiacomo exposes what lies beneath: a “behemoth network” of clergy involved in diabolical activity, a corruption so deep it has poisoned “the very veins and heart of Holy Mother Church.”
Watch the full clip here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes...