BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1005 Count the cost

Scripture: 1st Chronicles 12:33 (verse 32 in other translations) TRIBE who understood the times.

SYNOPSIS: We are living at the beginning of great change that is happening worldwide. Can we stop it from happening? If Trump is elected can he stop it? The only one who has the power to stop it from happening now, is the same one who can put you in she’ol. That is YEHOVAH and only HIM. This lesson has 7 amazing sections in it. Get ready to right for as the song says “the times they are changing”. SECTION 1 know the times know what we ought to do. SECTION 2 Count the cost. SECTION 3 Fear the one. SECTION 4 Judged by what we did when we were alive. SECTION 5 Correct and fair weights of measure from the start to the finish line. SECTION 6 you are warned count your blessings. SECTION 7 look and decide for yourself, count the cost of being wrong.

