...a mediocre habit - "The Hula Hula Boys" - [Warren Zevon cover]

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Psychedelic acid rock cover of Warren Zevon by ...a mediocre habit
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/the-hula-hula-boys
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/00er8OiDR89N8GvgwuePXI
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/a-mediocre-habit/1414191070
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar