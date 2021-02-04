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Kim Clément's TWO PRESIDENTS! Prophecy & More About Iran & Saudi Arabia
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161 views • February 04, 2021
He speaks of a new energy. Tesla was about to release an energy source that would be free to all the people. Westinghouse and JP Morgan saw to it that didn't happen because the love of money is the root of ALL evil! President Trump promised a New Energy and by ending the Federal Reserve would definitely help to end part of that root! He also mentions intermingling marriages. The tremendous push by the media showing mixed marriages, a Communist tactic to cause race division.
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