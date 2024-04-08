Rock star killed by VAXX poison injections

CJ Snare. Rest in peace.

"FIREHOUSE SINGER C.J. SNARE DEAD AT 64 ... Lengthy Cancer Battle EXCLUSIVE DETAILS"

4/7/2024 12:04 PM PT

C.J. Snare -- better known as the lead singer of hard rock band FireHouse -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed. Snare's daughter, Heather, tells us ... her father passed away Friday afternoon after a lengthy cancer battle. She says his official cause of death is cardiac arrest."

https://www.tmzDOTcom/2024/04/07/cj-snare-dead-dies-firehouse-dead-64-perry-richardson-cardiac-arrest/?adid=social-tw

"Cj Snare is with Don Estell and Katherine Little at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ."

March 27, 2021 - Orlando, FL

"Always a great time hanging out with some of our friends. I’m so happy things are slowly starting to get back to normal."

Kathy Boyd Harvey

"Just curious... have you been vaccinated? We just got our first shot on Monday. Hope to see you guys on MORC 2022!!!"

https://www.facebookDOTcom/cjsnare/posts/pfbid04JzyovZjeA8udZjPtxYDtMSLKjwLu8nrAv3Gxi4qJ1sFBerTqi8vBGvtfDkELMfWl?comment_id=10225257715447293

FireHouse

Today is a sad day for Rock N Roll.

It is with great sorrow we are letting the world know we have lost our brother: CJ Snare, the rock and roll warrior, lead vocalist, and a founding member of Firehouse.

CJ snare passed unexpectedly at home Friday night, April 5, 2024. He was a young 64 years old.

As you are all aware, CJ was expected to be back on stage with the band this summer after recovering from surgery.

We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing.

CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with Firehouse non stop the past 34 years.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world.

"Reach for the Sky” CJ! You will be forever missed by family, friends, fans and your band mates. You’re singing with the angels now.

https://www.facebookDOTcom/FireHouseMusic/posts/pfbid02DGjK7CT2Ka7weAUFczEYJUHgoCB4LpHQbWqECicuLoUREKPiuZKBG49ym4nhUftul

