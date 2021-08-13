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SOME BIG EFFORTS TO TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY ARE UNDERWAY - Dan Radiostyle
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440 views • August 13, 2021
SOME BIG EFFORTS TO TAKE BACK OUR COUNTRY ARE UNDERWAY - Dan Radiostyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8c1ZuJLOPoO/
People not doing what the deep state wants is what is going to take back this country. We cannot follow their rules and dictates. We are free sovereign beings and should act as such. It is important we understand how we are all either slaves or free and ultimately, the decision is yours. It may require some changes to be made in your life, it is not just a mind game, but decide we all need to do and follow with appropriate action. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
If you wish to donate to my work: https://paypal.me/DRadioStyle?locale.x=en_US
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8c1ZuJLOPoO/
People not doing what the deep state wants is what is going to take back this country. We cannot follow their rules and dictates. We are free sovereign beings and should act as such. It is important we understand how we are all either slaves or free and ultimately, the decision is yours. It may require some changes to be made in your life, it is not just a mind game, but decide we all need to do and follow with appropriate action. NCSWIC WWG1WGA
Please subscribe to me on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
If you wish to donate to my work: https://paypal.me/DRadioStyle?locale.x=en_US
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
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