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Giants With Cyrus [Trump] from the Planet Nibiru By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
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275 views • April 28, 2021
9 Tammuz 5780
July 1, 2020

Shalom Everyone,

Thank you for visiting my channel.

I have been saying for some time that President Trump aka Messiah King Cyrus II has been working with Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] who was taken up in heaven by HaShem [G-d] [2 Kings 2:11] and will return in a Merkabah [UFO] in the "last Days". [Malachi 4:5-6] President Trump was sent on a mission by HaShem and the Messiah Shiloh and his code name is Messiah King Cyrus II [he was also Cyrus I].


Eliyahu Hanavi has been stationed on the planet Nibiru, the planet of HaShem [G-d] a
"Planet Merkabah". HaShem coming to judge the earth.

We see the Immaru Star System in our solar system in our Solar System including the planet Nibiru (more on the different functions of each planet in coming videos).

We see evidence of strange phoneme on earth and heavens i.e. UFOs, Colored Clouds, strange animals etc., part of the "New Heavens and New Earth" Hashem is going to create before our eyes.

One strange phenomena is the Giants with Cyrus. Giant soldiers from the planet Nibiru guarding President Trump "Cyrus". So this Video is titled : Giants with Cyrus From the Plant Nibiru

Nothing can stop what's coming.

Enjoy,

#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy" [son of Jesse]

Links:

Guf - Otzer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guf
https://pantheon.org/articles/a/afterlife.html

Merkabah/ UFOs:
https://twitter.com/GinaMColvinHill/status/1266741206303866881?s=20
https://www.gaia.com/article/is-ezekiels-vision-of-the-wheel-evidence-of-ufos-in-the-bible
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/ezekiels-vision/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkabah_mysticism


Immaru Star System / Nibiru / Planet X
https://youtu.be/pg_WQzzHN3k
https://youtu.be/SJbtJcWoqo0
https://youtu.be/QaLavdmMGW8
[Not an endorsement of video makers religious views]

Messiah King Cyrus aka President Trump
https://www.eternitynews.com.au/opinion/the-king-cyrus-anointing-of-trump/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/
https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus
https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition

Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/



AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai


SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817


WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai

Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]

#Q_R_S
Keywords
trumpmessiahnibiruplanet xgiantsmoshiachcyrusend of daysmashiachmessiah king cyrus
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