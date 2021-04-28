© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Giants With Cyrus [Trump] from the Planet Nibiru By #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Follow
0
Share
Report
275 views • April 28, 2021
9 Tammuz 5780
July 1, 2020
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for some time that President Trump aka Messiah King Cyrus II has been working with Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] who was taken up in heaven by HaShem [G-d] [2 Kings 2:11] and will return in a Merkabah [UFO] in the "last Days". [Malachi 4:5-6] President Trump was sent on a mission by HaShem and the Messiah Shiloh and his code name is Messiah King Cyrus II [he was also Cyrus I].
Eliyahu Hanavi has been stationed on the planet Nibiru, the planet of HaShem [G-d] a
"Planet Merkabah". HaShem coming to judge the earth.
We see the Immaru Star System in our solar system in our Solar System including the planet Nibiru (more on the different functions of each planet in coming videos).
We see evidence of strange phoneme on earth and heavens i.e. UFOs, Colored Clouds, strange animals etc., part of the "New Heavens and New Earth" Hashem is going to create before our eyes.
One strange phenomena is the Giants with Cyrus. Giant soldiers from the planet Nibiru guarding President Trump "Cyrus". So this Video is titled : Giants with Cyrus From the Plant Nibiru
Nothing can stop what's coming.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy" [son of Jesse]
Links:
Guf - Otzer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guf
https://pantheon.org/articles/a/afterlife.html
Merkabah/ UFOs:
https://twitter.com/GinaMColvinHill/status/1266741206303866881?s=20
https://www.gaia.com/article/is-ezekiels-vision-of-the-wheel-evidence-of-ufos-in-the-bible
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/ezekiels-vision/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkabah_mysticism
Immaru Star System / Nibiru / Planet X
https://youtu.be/pg_WQzzHN3k
https://youtu.be/SJbtJcWoqo0
https://youtu.be/QaLavdmMGW8
[Not an endorsement of video makers religious views]
Messiah King Cyrus aka President Trump
https://www.eternitynews.com.au/opinion/the-king-cyrus-anointing-of-trump/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/
https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus
https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
#Q_R_S
July 1, 2020
Shalom Everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
I have been saying for some time that President Trump aka Messiah King Cyrus II has been working with Eliyahu HaNavi [Elijah the Prophet] who was taken up in heaven by HaShem [G-d] [2 Kings 2:11] and will return in a Merkabah [UFO] in the "last Days". [Malachi 4:5-6] President Trump was sent on a mission by HaShem and the Messiah Shiloh and his code name is Messiah King Cyrus II [he was also Cyrus I].
Eliyahu Hanavi has been stationed on the planet Nibiru, the planet of HaShem [G-d] a
"Planet Merkabah". HaShem coming to judge the earth.
We see the Immaru Star System in our solar system in our Solar System including the planet Nibiru (more on the different functions of each planet in coming videos).
We see evidence of strange phoneme on earth and heavens i.e. UFOs, Colored Clouds, strange animals etc., part of the "New Heavens and New Earth" Hashem is going to create before our eyes.
One strange phenomena is the Giants with Cyrus. Giant soldiers from the planet Nibiru guarding President Trump "Cyrus". So this Video is titled : Giants with Cyrus From the Plant Nibiru
Nothing can stop what's coming.
Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai "Sammy" [son of Jesse]
Links:
Guf - Otzer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guf
https://pantheon.org/articles/a/afterlife.html
Merkabah/ UFOs:
https://twitter.com/GinaMColvinHill/status/1266741206303866881?s=20
https://www.gaia.com/article/is-ezekiels-vision-of-the-wheel-evidence-of-ufos-in-the-bible
https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/ezekiels-vision/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merkabah_mysticism
Immaru Star System / Nibiru / Planet X
https://youtu.be/pg_WQzzHN3k
https://youtu.be/SJbtJcWoqo0
https://youtu.be/QaLavdmMGW8
[Not an endorsement of video makers religious views]
Messiah King Cyrus aka President Trump
https://www.eternitynews.com.au/opinion/the-king-cyrus-anointing-of-trump/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/who-is-king-cyrus-and-why-is-netanyahu-comparing-him-to-trump/
https://theisraelbible.com/president-trump-king-cyrus
https://apnews.com/b5a9aaa901654c7bae00378cb95e7e7a/Israel-group-mints-Trump-coin-to-honor-Jerusalem-recognition
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
WeGo /Social Media
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
#Q_R_S
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.