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FBI Finally Arrest Ghislaine Maxwell: Is Prince Andrew On Deck and is Ellen DeGeneres in the Hole?
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135 views • July 02, 2020
Surprise, surprise. My channel has been asking for several month's why the FBI have not caught up to Ghislaine Maxwell and finally today I awoke to the news that she had been finally been arrested in New Hampshire living in a cabin in the deep woods. It was almost a year to the day that her partner in sex crime Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on July 6th on several sex crime charges. It has been all quiet on the Prince Andrew scene for the past few month's (the Pandemic has helped keep his story quiet), but we will see if it picks up traction now that his former favorite 'girlfriend' has been found and arrested by the FBI. We will soon see how the mainstream media handles this new arrest. So far in just a few hours I noticed that CNN has virtually ignored her arrest and it has been bigger news up here in Canada on both CBC and CTV. Also, interesting to note is the New York Post put out a rumor yesterday that Ellen DeGeneres' show may be cancelled any day now because of ratings and her abuse of staff while the show was in full production. Several of us have been following her Facebook and Instagram accounts during the lockdown and her behavior has been bizarre to say the least. Maybe she really is under house adrenochrome arrest and there is more to that story then meets the eye. The two other people who should be really nervous about this arrest of Madame Ghislaine - of course - are Prince Andrew and the Queen herself. This could get very interesting, hopefully Ms. Maxwell does not take a plea deal and we never hear her side of the story. She has denied that she did anything wrong so we will find out if she will sing like a 'jailbird'. She will not be 'offing' herself in prison like Jeffrey apparently did. This I can almost guarantee. Females rarely commit suicide in prison, unless of course you have a person named Clinton as your cell partner.
Accused Jeffrey Epstein procuress Ghislaine Maxwell is an “extreme” flight risk who’s been hiding out in a 156-acre property in New Hampshire with more than $20 million in the bank and three passports, according to Manhattan prosecutors who want her to remain locked up without bail.
Details of Maxwell’s cushy, transient lifestyle were laid out in a 10-page detention memo filed Thursday, hours after Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidant was busted on federal sex abuse charges.
Maxwell, 58, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted and has an “extraordinary incentive to flee,” as well as the means and money to do so, prosecutors write.
They say they’ve linked 15 different bank accounts to Maxwell, some with balances of more than $20 million, and that she holds other accounts in foreign countries containing more than $1 million.
Maxwell moved large amounts of cash last year, including $300,000 from one account to another in July — the same month Epstein was indicted on sex trafficking charges, the memo says.
She also pocketed a cool $15 million on a sale of an unidentified residence in New York City in 2016. More than $14 million was transferred into one of her accounts.
Prosecutors allege Maxwell has gone to great lengths to conceal her whereabouts and has been hiding out mostly in New England.
Related links:
https://nypost.com/2020/07/02/feds-reveal-ghislaine-maxwells-wealth-transient-lifestyle/?utm_source=browser&;utm_medium=push-notification&utm_campaign=feds-reveal-ghislaine-maxwells-wealth-transient-lifestyle
https://torontosun.com/news/world/hunter-prince-andrew-and-ghislaine-maxwell-should-get-cops-treatment
https://nypost.com/2020/07/02/ghislaine-maxwell-jeffrey-epstein-associate-arrested/
https://nypost.com/2020/07/01/producers-respond-to-rumors-ellen-degeneres-show-will-be-canceled/
Thanks for watching and listening. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Accused Jeffrey Epstein procuress Ghislaine Maxwell is an “extreme” flight risk who’s been hiding out in a 156-acre property in New Hampshire with more than $20 million in the bank and three passports, according to Manhattan prosecutors who want her to remain locked up without bail.
Details of Maxwell’s cushy, transient lifestyle were laid out in a 10-page detention memo filed Thursday, hours after Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime confidant was busted on federal sex abuse charges.
Maxwell, 58, faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted and has an “extraordinary incentive to flee,” as well as the means and money to do so, prosecutors write.
They say they’ve linked 15 different bank accounts to Maxwell, some with balances of more than $20 million, and that she holds other accounts in foreign countries containing more than $1 million.
Maxwell moved large amounts of cash last year, including $300,000 from one account to another in July — the same month Epstein was indicted on sex trafficking charges, the memo says.
She also pocketed a cool $15 million on a sale of an unidentified residence in New York City in 2016. More than $14 million was transferred into one of her accounts.
Prosecutors allege Maxwell has gone to great lengths to conceal her whereabouts and has been hiding out mostly in New England.
Related links:
https://nypost.com/2020/07/02/feds-reveal-ghislaine-maxwells-wealth-transient-lifestyle/?utm_source=browser&;utm_medium=push-notification&utm_campaign=feds-reveal-ghislaine-maxwells-wealth-transient-lifestyle
https://torontosun.com/news/world/hunter-prince-andrew-and-ghislaine-maxwell-should-get-cops-treatment
https://nypost.com/2020/07/02/ghislaine-maxwell-jeffrey-epstein-associate-arrested/
https://nypost.com/2020/07/01/producers-respond-to-rumors-ellen-degeneres-show-will-be-canceled/
Thanks for watching and listening. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my YouTube Channels, Follow me on Twitter and Ring My Bell of course.
Global Agenda
http://www.youtube.com/c/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda 24 Hours
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Periscope
https://www.pscp.tv/BD007Marky/follow
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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