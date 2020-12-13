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President Trump - Joe Biden ran a Horrible race and Cheated
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36 views • December 13, 2020
President Donald Trump: "Joe Biden ran a horrible race from his basement and cheated."
“So nobody can go in and say, ‘Oh congratulations on running a good race.’ They didn’t run a good race. They cheated. They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots. They did things that nobody has ever seen and we caught them,”
“So nobody can go in and say, ‘Oh congratulations on running a good race.’ They didn’t run a good race. They cheated. They dropped hundreds of thousands of ballots. They did things that nobody has ever seen and we caught them,”
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