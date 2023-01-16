⚡️Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on 14-15 Jan 2023 - map, music, text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on January 14-15





▪️Russian troops launched another massive missile strike against critical infrastructure in Ukraine.





In Kharkiv, one of the strikes allegedly hit Losjeve power substation. The city and the region are suffering from power supply problems.





▪️In Ivano-Frankivsk Region, the target of the strike was the turbine room of the power plant near Burshtyn.





Russian missile hit severely damaged at least three operating generators.





▪️In the Ukrainian capital, several energy infrastructure facilities were hit despite active air defence countermeasures.





Power outages have been registered. Several missile fragments have fallen in Holosiivs'kyi and Darnyts'kyi districts of the city.





▪️In Dnipropetrovsk, Ukrainian air defence means intercepted a Russian missile over residential areas near Naberezhna Peremohy St.





As a result of irresponsible actions of the enemy destroyed the entrance of an apartment building. There are dead and wounded.





▪️Ukrainian formations again launched an attack on the location of a military unit in Klintsy.





Tochka-U ballistic missile was intercepted by anti-aircraft defences over the region's territory. Civilians were not harmed.





▪️Units of Wagner's PMC have practically completed cleansing of Soledar. The search for individual enemy fighters hiding in the underground mines is underway.





At the same time, Russian forces have taken control of the territory of salt mine No. 7 and expanded the area of control at Silj station.





▪️To the south of Bakhmut, Wagner's PMC fighters managed to storm the positions of the Ukrainian army to the south of Klishchiivka, effectively encircling the settlement.





Despite continuous reinforcements and fierce resistance, Russian forces are methodically pushing through the Ukrainian army's defence in this area.