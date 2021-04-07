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Abortion Tourism Runs Rampant In New Mexico
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10 views • April 07, 2021
Tara Shaver joins with Harrison to discuss the current state of abortions in New Mexico, and how a culture of tourism to Albuquerque how led to a skyrocketing rise in abortion since the pandemic began.
FULL SHOW: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606df11fa0f21c0bb3f3057d
FULL SHOW: https://banthis.tv/watch?id=606df11fa0f21c0bb3f3057d
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