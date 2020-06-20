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Freemason Royal Ritual - Halloween 2017
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134 views • June 20, 2020
Freemason Royal Ritual
On Halloween 2017, the Freemasons celebrated 300 years of Royal influence in London.
The Masons sang "God save the Queen, let her reign over us." in unison.
Prince Edward - Duke of Kent, the grandson of King George V and Queen Mary, is their Grand Master, who said he spoke with 136 other Grand Masters.
They acted out a play, with George Washington and Benjamin Franklin explaining the Masonic influence over the founding of the USA.
They joked about putting the all seeing eye on their bank note.
Thousands of Masons from all over the world, gathered inside the Royal Albert Hall, where a giant triangular compass, displayed a holographic eye in the center.
On Halloween 2017, the Freemasons celebrated 300 years of Royal influence in London.
The Masons sang "God save the Queen, let her reign over us." in unison.
Prince Edward - Duke of Kent, the grandson of King George V and Queen Mary, is their Grand Master, who said he spoke with 136 other Grand Masters.
They acted out a play, with George Washington and Benjamin Franklin explaining the Masonic influence over the founding of the USA.
They joked about putting the all seeing eye on their bank note.
Thousands of Masons from all over the world, gathered inside the Royal Albert Hall, where a giant triangular compass, displayed a holographic eye in the center.
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