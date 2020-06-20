BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Freemason Royal Ritual - Halloween 2017
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3334 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
134 views • June 20, 2020
Freemason Royal Ritual
On Halloween 2017, the Freemasons celebrated 300 years of Royal influence in London.
The Masons sang "God save the Queen, let her reign over us." in unison.
Prince Edward - Duke of Kent, the grandson of King George V and Queen Mary, is their Grand Master, who said he spoke with 136 other Grand Masters.
They acted out a play, with George Washington and Benjamin Franklin explaining the Masonic influence over the founding of the USA.
They joked about putting the all seeing eye on their bank note.
Thousands of Masons from all over the world, gathered inside the Royal Albert Hall, where a giant triangular compass, displayed a holographic eye in the center.
Keywords
corruptioncompassevilfamilyworldpyramidsatanicilluminatideviloneworshipritualeyefreemasonssymbolroyalhalloween
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Tech Giants Brace For Intense Scrutiny If Democrats Win Midterms

Chase Codewell
Ex-DOGE Staffers&#8217; AI Startup Claims to Have Accessed Anthropic&#8217;s Internal Systems in Under 12 Hours

Ex-DOGE Staffers’ AI Startup Claims to Have Accessed Anthropic’s Internal Systems in Under 12 Hours

Edison Reed
Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Oakland Mayor Backs Measure EE, Which Could Raise City Council Pay by Up to $108,000

Douglas Harrington
Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Emergency Plans Need Regular Testing, Preparedness Guide Advises

Morgan S. Verity
Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Willow Tohi
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy