8/11/2023 【Roy on the @WayneDupreeShow】Roy briefly introduced Mr. Miles Guo's early experiences and the process through which he initiated the Whistleblowers' Movement and established the NFSC. Mr. Guo is currently in federal jail after being prosecuted. Therefore, he is unable to reveal the CCP's evil deeds and various infiltration activities as he has done in the past!

8/11/2023 【罗伊做客Wayne Dupree Show节目】罗伊简要地介绍了郭文贵先生的早年经历以及他开启爆料革命和建立新中国联邦的过程。目前郭文贵先生因遭到起诉而身陷囹圄，所以无法一如既往地揭露中共的邪恶和各种渗透活动。

