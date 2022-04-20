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HEALTH WARNING FOR MASK WEARERS - This is how your disposable face mask is made
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1005 views • April 20, 2022
Next time you put on what seems like a clean, hygienic free face mask, just remember how it was made.
Maybe you are being coerced or mandated into wearing one on public transport, or in your work place.
This short video clip shows an Indian sweatshop making the kind of disposable face masks you typically find in the shops today.
These sweatshops can be found all over the poorer developed nations.
These "factories" have very poor, socially unacceptable or illegal working conditions.
These include poor ventilation, little to no breaks, inadequate work space, insufficient lighting, or uncomfortably/dangerously high or low temperatures.
The work may be difficult, tiresome, dangerous, climatically challenging and underpaid.
Workers in these sweatshops may work long hours with unfair wages and often involve children.
Maybe you are being coerced or mandated into wearing one on public transport, or in your work place.
This short video clip shows an Indian sweatshop making the kind of disposable face masks you typically find in the shops today.
These sweatshops can be found all over the poorer developed nations.
These "factories" have very poor, socially unacceptable or illegal working conditions.
These include poor ventilation, little to no breaks, inadequate work space, insufficient lighting, or uncomfortably/dangerously high or low temperatures.
The work may be difficult, tiresome, dangerous, climatically challenging and underpaid.
Workers in these sweatshops may work long hours with unfair wages and often involve children.
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