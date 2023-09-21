Happy New Day Inspirational Message 9.21.23! The Major Block to Living Your Soul’s Purpose!

Today’s message is about something we take for granted and
it’s the major block to why we do not live our Soul’s purpose. You don’t want
to miss this message! Please, enlighten others by sharing!
Tonight, I share about “The Soul’s Purpose” in the Evolution of You gathering. Sign-up to listen Live or to get the recording.
https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/
