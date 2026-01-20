Mossad Agent? Zionist? Deep State Operative? The reason for all the uncertainty explained.. CLIP 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The American people would like to see a much higher level of protection be pulled over their lives by our government by holding the Deep State and the Intelligence Agencies accountable, who are committing felonies by violating our Constitutional Rights, by firing them and replacing them with men and women of integrity.