You are Being Genetically Modified into a Synth-Synthetic Being
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
258 Subscribers
314 views
Published a day ago

Interview with Celeste Solum with Richard Willett on Ickonic about the transhuman agenda to genetically modify all humans and original design life.

Entire Interview (Paywall): https://www.ickonic.com/Watch/2156

Follow Celeste: linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Follow Richard/Ickonic: https://www.ickonic.com/

Keywords
gmotranshumanismsynthceleste solumickonicsynthetic biologygenetic modification of all liferichard willett

