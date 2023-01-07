X22 REPORT Ep. 2966b - The Monster Of Corruption Will Be Exposed To The Public, Good Things Sometimes Take Time

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2966b - Jan. 6, 2023

The Monster Of Corruption Will Be Exposed To The Public, Good Things Sometimes Take TimeThe [DS]/Establishment has now been shown that they do not hold all the power. They are now making concessions to the patriots. Remember we are still playing in the [DS]/Establishment system, the patriots are gaining ground, but one step at a time. Each piece of the puzzle is coming together. The Monster of corruption will be exposed to the public, good things sometimes take time.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

