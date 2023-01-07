Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2966b - The Monster Of Corruption Will Be Exposed To The Public, Good Things Sometimes Take Time
243 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2966b - Jan. 6, 2023

The Monster Of Corruption Will Be Exposed To The Public, Good Things Sometimes Take TimeThe [DS]/Establishment has now been shown that they do not hold all the power. They are now making concessions to the patriots. Remember we are still playing in the [DS]/Establishment system, the patriots are gaining ground, but one step at a time. Each piece of the puzzle is coming together. The Monster of corruption will be exposed to the public, good things sometimes take time.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
