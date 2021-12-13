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If this man is right.. masking children is ABUSE !!
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82 views • December 13, 2021
This man is far from alone. There are many credible people who have also pointed out that masks are dangerous and are not meant to be worn for extended periods of time.
This clip was sourced from the Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D channel on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/ceea5a72-56f6-4c89-9fa6-e56f65fd2aac
This clip was sourced from the Winston Churchill ♡ Vitamin D channel on Brighteon.
https://www.brighteon.com/ceea5a72-56f6-4c89-9fa6-e56f65fd2aac
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