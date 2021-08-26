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Pot O' Gold - Full Movie James Stewart, Paulette Goddard
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41 views • August 26, 2021
James Stewart, Paulette Goddard, Horace Heidt, Charles Winninger
Jimmy Stewart plays Jimmy Haskell, a failed music store owner who gets involved with a scrappy band of Irish musicians, much to the dismay of his Uncle C.J. (Charles Winninger), an avowed music-hater who had hoped Jimmy would work in his health food store. Bandleader Horace Heidt stars as himself, while Paulette Goddard, fresh from her appearance in Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator, stars as Molly, Jimmy's love interest. This rollicking comedy was loosely inspired by the popular Pot O' Gold radio show, which featured Heidt as its host. And yes, that's really Jimmy Stewart singing!
Jimmy Stewart plays Jimmy Haskell, a failed music store owner who gets involved with a scrappy band of Irish musicians, much to the dismay of his Uncle C.J. (Charles Winninger), an avowed music-hater who had hoped Jimmy would work in his health food store. Bandleader Horace Heidt stars as himself, while Paulette Goddard, fresh from her appearance in Charlie Chaplin's The Great Dictator, stars as Molly, Jimmy's love interest. This rollicking comedy was loosely inspired by the popular Pot O' Gold radio show, which featured Heidt as its host. And yes, that's really Jimmy Stewart singing!
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