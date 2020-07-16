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Dr Buttar examines covid-19 PART 1
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69 views • July 16, 2020
First in a series of six videos in which Dr. Buttar takes a deep dive into the facts surrounding this Covid crisis. It is not sensational, tin foil hat stuff, just logical critical examination of the facts from a very learned position. Listen carefully as Dr. Buttar follows the bread crumbs and sorts fact from fiction.
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