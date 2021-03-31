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Santa Ana & Gum - TinHorn Flats
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30 views • March 31, 2021
General Santa Anna Is Responsible For Modern Chewing Gum

While people have been chewing on rubbery resins for centuries, chewing gum in the form that we know it now is the direct result of actions of the most unlikely of inventors: exiled Mexican revolutionary General Santa Anna. After buying into a swindle and losing much of his money, the exiled general needed another source of income and a way to finance his next revolution. He thought that was going to be using a rubbery substance called chicle as a new type of material for tires, but instead, it took off in a different direction. Now, we buy it in the form of Chiclets.

https://knowledgenuts.com/2014/06/19/general-santa-anna-is-responsible-for-modern-chewing-gum/


Restaurant buys generator after Los Angeles court orders power to be cut for defying lockdown restrictions

After receiving an order on Mar 8 to shut its doors for refusing to comply with lockdown orders, Tinhorn Flats continued to defy the Californian government's coronavirus rules. By Mar 12, a local court ordered the restaurant's power to be shut off.

"This morning due to Barfly Inc., Tin Horn Flats, continuing to remain open in defiance of the Temporary Restraining Order issued on March 8, 2021, the Los Angeles Superior Court authorized the City of Burbank to disconnect the electricity to Tin Horn Flats' property after giving 24-hours' notice. The court did not provide permission to padlock the doors at this time but continues to reserve such a remedy as a last resort," the court order reads.

The co-owner of the restaurant, however, continues to defy the lockdown orders, purchasing a power generator to ensure the continued operation of the business.

https://thepostmillennial.com/restaurant-buys-generator-after-la-court-orders-power-to-be-cut-for-defying-lockdown-restrictions


CNN hemorrhaging viewers since Trump left office, down nearly 50% in key measurables

CNN has been hemorrhaging viewers since former President Trump left office, losing roughly half of its audience in key measurables since January following a brief post-Election Day spike.

CNN averaged 2.5 million primetime viewers from Nov. 4, the day following the presidential election, through Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. But viewers fled the liberal network once President Biden took office, and CNN has averaged only 1.6 million primetime viewers from Jan. 21 through March 15.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-hemorrhaging-viewers-trump-down-50-percent


Biden climate envoy John Kerry is a lifelong joke

What was Joe Biden thinking for his choice of climate-change ambassador extraordinaire? John Kerry is one of the biggest gasbags in American politics, singlehandedly responsible for massive amounts of terrible emissions.

People have been laughing at him since Yale, when “Doonesbury” creator Garry Trudeau was zinging his pretentious, vacuous self-promotion.

We look forward to the anti-carbon lectures from a guy who travels the globe on private jets and luxury yachts.

https://nypost.com/2020/11/23/biden-climate-envoy-john-kerry-is-a-lifelong-joke/


Erin O'Toole says Conservatives must change or risk losing again to Trudeau

In his first major speech since winning the party's leadership race last year, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said today the party must appeal to more voters or risk losing more elections.

During a 30-minute address to party delegates assembled for a three-day policy convention, O'Toole said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to enjoy support despite a series of scandals and a muddled response to the COVID-19 pandemic because too many Canadians don't feel they have a home in the Conservative Party.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/erin-otoole-convention-speech-1.5957057


Justin Trudeau: Maybe he is just really, really stupid

Most Canadians who do not spend their evenings drinking the Liberal Party Kool Aid do not like the way Justin Trudeau is running the country. They realize as leaders and politicians go, he is not the sharpest knife in the drawer. But it is possible even these people are actually overestimating his intelligence. As far as his mental abilities are concerned, he is probably a lot worse than most of us think he is.

https://canadafreepress.com/article/justin-trudeau-maybe-he-is-just-really-really-stupid
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