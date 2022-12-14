Are Central Banks Setting Up the Next Crisis?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

ITM TRADING, INC.

Dec 13, 2022

Questions on Protecting Your Wealth with Gold & Silver? Schedule a Strategy Call Herehttps://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=HN12132022&month=2022-12 or Call 877-410-1414 ________________ 🆓FREE GUIDE: "ITM Trading's Official 2022 Gold & Silver Buyers Guide" Learn how to buy Gold & Silver, what to look for, what to avoid and much more. DOWNLOAD NOW ➡️ https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g... 🔔For Critical Info, Strategies, and Updates, Subscribe here:

https://www.youtube.com/user/ITMTrading 🗣 In a current BIS report, they show us the tip of the iceberg, which is all they can see on this particular foreign exchange derivative transactions. But what they're concerned about is everything that's underneath the ice. I have to be honest with you, you need to be concerned about it too. Warren Buffet called these weapons of mass financial destruction, coming to a theater near you 📖 Chapters:

0:00 Weapons of Mass Financial Destruction

1:10 Derivatives Bets at All-Time High

2:27 Emerging Market Currency Trading

4:49 Foreign Exchange Swaps

8:12 BIS Quarterly Review, December 2022

18:24 China Boosts Gold Reserves

20:20 Inverted Yield Curve

To see Lynette's slides, research links or questions from this video: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/setup... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ⬇️ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading ⭐️ FOLLOW OUR OTHER CHANNEL: Beyond Gold & Silver ➡️ https://www.youtube.com/c/BeyondGoldSilver 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS 🚨 Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a distinguishable verified symbol. Please beware, we will never message you asking you to give us money or talk to us on other platforms such as WhatsApp. This is our only YouTube channel. _______________ FYI: ITM Trading is comprised of Precious Metals and Economic Experts. Call Today for Your 1st Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2022 All Rights Reserved. #gold #economy #finance