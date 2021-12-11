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4 Ημέρες Στην Βόρεια Εύβοια. Προκόπι, Βασιλικά, Ελληνικά
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13 views • December 11, 2021
ο καλοκαίρι που πέρασε η Βόρεια Εύβοια έζησε μια απίστευτη καταστροφή, με πάνω από 500.000 στρέμματα δάσους να γίνονται στάχτη. Έτσι και εμείς θέλοντας να συμβάλουμε με το τρόπο μας, επιλέξαμε σαν προορισμό διακοπών μας τον πολύπαθο αυτόν τόπο. Προκόπι, Βασιλικά, Ελληνικά ήταν τα μέρη που επισκεφθήκαμε. Μιλήσαμε με ανθρώπους που έζησαν την πύρινη λαίλαπα, είδαμε εκπληκτικές παραλίες και δοκιμάσαμε υπέροχες γεύσεις. Πάνω από όλα ζήσαμε από κοντά την υπέροχη φιλοξενία της Βόρειας Εύβοιας.
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