Taylor Swift Insider Leaks 'Adrenochrome Contract' Elites Must Sign To Join Illuminati

Taylor Swift is a control freak who forces her own family members to sign non-disclosure agreements to spend a single afternoon in her company, according to a former staffer who has come forward to blow the whistle about the dark occult circles in which Swift operates.

According to the staffer, Swift has sold her soul to an organization that now has total control over everything she does, from the famous men she dates, to the ’causes’ she supports, and who she endorses in political races.

- Learn how Chuck Norris stays young and healthy: https://ChuckDefense.com/TPV

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/