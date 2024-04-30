Create New Account
Record Government Spending, Judge Says 2A Doesn't Exist, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Climate Energency?
BehindTheLinePodcast
The uniparty passed a $95B aid package for Ukraine Israel and Taiwan. House Speaker Mike Johnson is corrupt, took a $95,000 payment from a foreign policy group. Global military spending hits a record high. The US Space Force is concerned about Chinese military in space. A New York judge said the second amendment does not exist in her court room or in New York. The WHO pandemic treaty could be signed in the next couple of weeks, say goodbye to your sovereignty. Biden could declare a climate emergency, giving him power to halt oil exports and all offshore drilling among hundreds of other powers, similar to what was declared after 9/11.


