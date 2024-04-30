Record Government Spending, Judge Says 2A Doesn't Exist, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Climate Energency?

The uniparty passed a $95B aid package for Ukraine Israel and Taiwan. House Speaker Mike Johnson is corrupt, took a $95,000 payment from a foreign policy group. Global military spending hits a record high. The US Space Force is concerned about Chinese military in space. A New York judge said the second amendment does not exist in her court room or in New York. The WHO pandemic treaty could be signed in the next couple of weeks, say goodbye to your sovereignty. Biden could declare a climate emergency, giving him power to halt oil exports and all offshore drilling among hundreds of other powers, similar to what was declared after 9/11.
Thanks for listening! Please like, share and subscribe!
Behindthelinepodcast.com
#foreignaid #Ukraine #Israel #Taiwan #mikejohnson #corruptgovernment #governmentcorruption #2a #gunrights #secondamendment #spaceforce #who #pandemictreaty #climateemergency #Biden #militaryindustrialcomplex #militaryspending #conservativepodcast #conservativevalues #conservative #behindthelinepodcast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.