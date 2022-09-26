Why Do Religions Tell You To Stay Away From This?

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Are you an energy vampire? Patriot Jimmie talks about his past experience of being an energy vampire and how he has transformed his spirit. Listen in to hear if you are draining the people around you. There Is help and the FREE 45 Day Challenge is the starting place
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/
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🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .
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