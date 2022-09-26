Why Do Religions Tell You To Stay Away From This?

🤝 Connect with Fellow Patriots! Sign Up Now, For Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
Are you an energy vampire? Patriot Jimmie talks about his past experience of being an energy vampire and how he has transformed his spirit. Listen in to hear if you are draining the people around you. There Is help and the FREE 45 Day Challenge is the starting place
This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 46, Law Of Assumption. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-46-law-of-assumption/
☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community
🚨 Learn How to Protect Yourself from Harmful 5G & EMF Radiation: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/5g-emf-danger/ .
🙌 Learn More About Silver & Gold: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/silver-gold/
💥 Learn About Energy Wellness: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com/wellness/energy/
📧 Get Important Patriot News! Sign Up Now, for Free: https://MyPatriotsNetwork.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.