HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO WHOM, GOD OR FAMILY CELEBRATION? Exodus 20:1-6; Colossians 3:17, 1 Corinthians 10:31; 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18; 20221126

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO WHOM, GOD OR FAMILY CELEBRATION?

Exodus 20:1-6; Colossians 3:17; 1 Corinthians 10:31; 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18; Revelation 7:11-12; Psalm 50:14; GOD’s Sabbath: 20221126

Summary:

Exodus 20:1-6: The Ten Commandments #1 and 2:

When we say “Happy Thanksgiving,” what does it mean and to whom are we extending the greeting?

Is it in reference to our Almighty Heavenly Father’s daily blessings of Grace, Mercy, Health, and Life in our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, or to the Pilgrims’ tradition in 1621 in Plymouth, MA for the bountiful harvest?

1. Our Gracious Father has commanded us (1 Thessalonians 5:18, Colossians 3:17, etc.,) to give thanks to Him every day. If instead, we assign only one day as the official thanksgiving, are we obeying GOD or tradition?

2. Many U.S. Presidents have declared days of Thanksgiving until it Congress settled on the 4th Thursday in November as the official holiday for families to gather and celebrate

3. Our Heavenly Father in Exodus 20:2-6 commanded us to not have any other “gods” before Him, nor to make unto us any “graven image,” because He is a “jealous” GOD. However, if we gather our families once a year to celebrate “Thanksgiving” and wish everyone “Happy Thanksgiving,” to whom are we extending the greeting? Is it to family and friends, or to GOD?



And God spake all these words, saying,

1. 2 I am the LORD thy God, which have brought thee out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. 3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.

2. 4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth: 5 thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me; 6 and shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments. Amen! (Exodus 20:1-6)

17 And whatsoever ye do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God and the Father by Him. Amen! (Colossians 3:17) 31

Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God. Amen! (1 Corinthians 10:31)

16 Rejoice evermore. 17 Pray without ceasing. 18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you. Amen! (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)

11 And all the angels stood round about the throne, and about the elders and the four beasts, and fell before the throne on their faces, and worshipped God,

12 saying, Amen: Blessing, and glory, and wisdom, and thanksgiving, and honour, and power, and might, be unto our God for ever and ever. Amen. (Revelation 7:11-12)

that I may publish with the voice of thanksgiving, and tell of all thy wondrous works. Amen!(Psalm 26:7)

Offer unto God thanksgiving; and pay thy vows unto the most High: Amen! (Psalm 50:14)

I will praise the name of God with a song, and will magnify him with thanksgiving. Amen! (Psalm 69:30)

Let us come before his presence with thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms. Amen! (Psalm 95:2)

Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. Amen! (Psalm 100:4)

And let them sacrifice the sacrifices of thanksgiving, and declare his works with rejoicing. Amen! (Psalm 107:22)

I will offer to thee the sacrifice of thanksgiving, and will call upon the name of the LORD. Amen! (Psalm 116:17)

Sing unto the LORD with thanksgiving; sing praise upon the harp unto our God: Amen! (Psalm 147:7)

Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. Amen! (Philippians 4:6)

6 As ye have therefore received Christ Jesus the Lord, so walk ye in him: 7 rooted and built up in him, and stablished in the faith, as ye have been taught, abounding therein with thanksgiving. Amen! (Colossians 2:6-7)

Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving; Amen! (Colossians 4:2)

