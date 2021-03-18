World Wide Rally for Freedom, Be There!!!!

Don't forget! In two days! Go out! Don't give them another chance, we gaved them already since more than a year a chance. They don't want to change, they want us to change! To keep us apart they will come with new UFO-mutants whatever, as they always did, or they will say and promise: we'll open soon. But we know this game already. One week later they'll come with "fresh-new-paid-statistics", change again and make even harder! We don't trust them anymore. They must all go! There's no other way! All!!! Banks, politicians, monopolists, globalists have to be taken apart!



♦️ t.me/GreatAwakeningOfficial