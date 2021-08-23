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You are being LIED to & Denied TRUTH - Dr Roger Hodkinson speaks out
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243 views • August 23, 2021
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Speaking at a freedom rally Dr. Hodkinson, a pathologist with experience about the PCR test is passionate about the truth getting out. He talks about the false fear narrative being pumped out by the mainstream media (MSM), and tech social media platform censorship.
According to this doctor PCR tests give 95% false positive results, at best. People are being lied to. "How can you form an opinion if you are being denied the facts, and being fed hearsay?!"
Speaking at a freedom rally Dr. Hodkinson, a pathologist with experience about the PCR test is passionate about the truth getting out. He talks about the false fear narrative being pumped out by the mainstream media (MSM), and tech social media platform censorship.
According to this doctor PCR tests give 95% false positive results, at best. People are being lied to. "How can you form an opinion if you are being denied the facts, and being fed hearsay?!"
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