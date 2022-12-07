THE HOLY SPIRIT AND THE BELIEVER'S SPIRIT-WATCHMAN NEE

AN IMPORTATNT MESSAGE FOR ALL BORN AGAIN BELIEVER’S TO NOT LIVE IN THEIR SOUL,BUT RATHER TO LIVE IN THE SPIRIT OF GOD.
Music by Jamie Owens Collins.
JOHN 3:6
6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.
JOHN 3:7
7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again.
ROMANS 8:16
The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:
ROMANS 8:13
13 For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live.
ROMANS 8:14
14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.
