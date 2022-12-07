THE HOLY SPIRIT AND THE BELIEVER'S SPIRIT-WATCHMAN NEE

AN IMPORTATNT MESSAGE FOR ALL BORN AGAIN BELIEVER’S TO NOT LIVE IN THEIR SOUL,BUT RATHER TO LIVE IN THE SPIRIT OF GOD.

Music by Jamie Owens Collins.

JOHN 3:6

6 That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit.

JOHN 3:7

7 Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again.

ROMANS 8:16

The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God:

ROMANS 8:13

13 For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live.

ROMANS 8:14

14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.