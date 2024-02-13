Texas Lakewood Church Shooter was Allegedly Trans - George Hill & Steve Friend; Kamala Harris is Looking to Take Over for Joe Biden | The Breanna Morello Show

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna's goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.





Breanna Morello

WEBSITE: www.breannamorello.com

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BreannaMorello

SUBSTACK: https://breannamorello.substack.com/





Support Mike Lindell and order your My Pillow products TODAY! >> www.mypillow.com/breanna





JD Rucker

WEBSITE: https://flyovermeat.com

Use PROMO CODE to Save 20%: BREANNA





Steve Friend

BOOK: https://a.co/d/50VQyO2

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RealStevefriend

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/AmRadPod





George Hill

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/SeniorChiefEXW





Ali Thomas

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AlisonRThomas_





SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for true journalism: http://SupportBre.com





WATCH BREANNA’S WEEKLY SEGMENT ON FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES: https://flyover.live/media/series/m56x6p6/through-a-producer-s-eyes-with-breanna-morello





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - www.breannagold.com

► Patriot Mobile - https://www.patriotmobile.com/breanna/

► GiveADerm - promo code: BREANNA for 10% off - https://shop.giveaderm.com/?sca_ref=4615243.GpUkz9JsjE

► My Pillow - promo code: BREANNA for up to 80% off - www.mypillow.com/breanna

► Prepare Beef - promo code: BREANNA to save 20% off- www.flyovermeat.com





-------------------------------------------

Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/

🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/

🧑‍💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/

🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-5022110





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- Breanna Morello





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]