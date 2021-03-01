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'Preserve Your Eggs for a year easy
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2185 views • March 01, 2021
just ate a bucket of 36 eggs 10 months old put up last april 1 2020 only 2 were bad the rest had tall solid dark yellow yolks that fried sunny side up and you couldn't tell the difference from fresh fried right along side. hard boiled a dozen but never warmed them up from outdoor rootceller temp and they all cracked but tasted great in egg sandwiches, I used 1.5 oz slaked lime to 1 qt spring water, and they all went through the summer heat without refrigeration 'Preserve Your Eggs for a year easy
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