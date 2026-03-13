Antisemites will lose their jobs — US antisemitism czar

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department's special envoy, announces a new legal front against antisemitism.

"The scourge of antisemitism must be defeated anywhere and everywhere that it exists," he declared.

Adding more on this 🤡subject:

Operation Epstein Fury: ADL labels opposition to war on Iran 'antisemitism'

The Anti-Defamation League claims that growing discontent with Trump's disaster in the Gulf conflict is "antisemitic"

'Operation Epstein Fury'

♦️ The "conspiratorial rebranding" of Operation Epic Fury as "Operation Epstein Fury" got over 35,000 mentions and 28,000 unique authors on X on February 28 alone, the ADL whines

♦️ The league targets podcaster Candace Owens: "The amplification by Owens of an overtly antisemitic AI-generated image... is the starkest example," the group said referring to an AI image of Trump before two Israeli flags, with ‘Operation Epstein Fury’ printed on his podium

♦️ The league complains that the Epstein files are used by "bad actors" as “proof” that Zionists control US politics

♦️ The ADL’s righteous anger is contrived since the Epstein files detail his ties to Mossad, ex-Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, Israeli tech surveillance firms and covert efforts to foster Gulf-Israeli ties .

'Americans dying for Israel'

🟥 Lamenting US casualties in a war that primarily serves Israeli interests is also antisemitic in the eyes of the ADL

🟥 The league attacked Marine Corps veteran Sergeant Brian McGinnis' statement that "America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!” as fueling anti-Israel agenda

'Zionist control of the US government'

🔴 Questioning disproportionate lobbying by pro-Israel groups in favor of Tel Aviv is also denounced by the ADL — as if AIPAC donations to top-tier US congressmen were a secret

🔴 But it was Netanyahu, not Trump, who said he had been longing to attack Iran for 40 years — and now his dream has cone true

What's the ADL?

The league's stance is hardly surprising:

🔴 The ADL was founded in October 1913 by B’nai B’rith, (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/55419) a Jewish fraternal order

🔴 It spies on Israel critics, pushes social media censorship and muzzling free speech

🔴 ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt claims the organization tracks anti-Israel ‘crazies’ around the clock

🔴 Greenblatt says any opposition to Israel and Zionism is antisemitism





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