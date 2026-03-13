BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Antisemites will lose their jobs - State Dept US Antisemitism Czar - at conference of antisemitism
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1360 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • Yesterday

Antisemites will lose their jobs — US antisemitism czar

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department's special envoy, announces a new legal front against antisemitism.

"The scourge of antisemitism must be defeated anywhere and everywhere that it exists," he declared.

Adding more on this 🤡subject:

Operation Epstein Fury: ADL labels opposition to war on Iran 'antisemitism'

The Anti-Defamation League claims that growing discontent with Trump's disaster in the Gulf conflict is "antisemitic"

'Operation Epstein Fury'

♦️ The "conspiratorial rebranding" of Operation Epic Fury as "Operation Epstein Fury" got over 35,000 mentions and 28,000 unique authors on X on February 28 alone, the ADL whines

♦️ The league targets podcaster Candace Owens: "The amplification by Owens of an overtly antisemitic AI-generated image... is the starkest example," the group said referring to an AI image of Trump before two Israeli flags, with ‘Operation Epstein Fury’ printed on his podium

♦️ The league complains that the Epstein files are used by "bad actors" as “proof” that Zionists control US politics

♦️ The ADL’s righteous anger is contrived since the Epstein files detail his ties to Mossad, ex-Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, Israeli tech surveillance firms and covert efforts to foster Gulf-Israeli ties .

'Americans dying for Israel'

🟥 Lamenting US casualties in a war that primarily serves Israeli interests is also antisemitic in the eyes of the ADL

🟥 The league attacked Marine Corps veteran Sergeant Brian McGinnis' statement that "America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!” as fueling anti-Israel agenda

'Zionist control of the US government'

🔴 Questioning disproportionate lobbying by pro-Israel groups in favor of Tel Aviv is also denounced by the ADL — as if AIPAC donations to top-tier US congressmen were a secret 

🔴 But it was Netanyahu, not Trump, who said he had been longing to attack Iran for 40 years — and now his dream has cone true

What's the ADL?

The league's stance is hardly surprising:

🔴 The ADL was founded in October 1913 by B’nai B’rith, (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/55419) a Jewish fraternal order

🔴 It spies on Israel critics, pushes social media censorship and muzzling free speech

🔴 ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt claims the organization tracks anti-Israel ‘crazies’ around the clock

🔴 Greenblatt says any opposition to Israel and Zionism is antisemitism


All @geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Pentagon Confirms 150+ U.S. Casualties as Global Energy Markets Brace for Collapse

Garrison Vance
Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Senate Confirms General Joshua Rudd as Director of NSA and Cyber Command

Chase Codewell
DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

DHS Funding Lapse Prompts Earlier Airport Arrival Recommendations Amid Reported Delays

Morgan S. Verity
EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

EU pledges $115 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict

Laura Harris
Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Iran threatens to ELIMINATE Trump as tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz

Kevin Hughes
The Famine Years: How Trump&#8217;s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

The Famine Years: How Trump’s Unnecessary War Has Put Global Food Security on the Brink

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy