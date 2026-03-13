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Antisemites will lose their jobs — US antisemitism czar
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department's special envoy, announces a new legal front against antisemitism.
"The scourge of antisemitism must be defeated anywhere and everywhere that it exists," he declared.
Adding more on this 🤡subject:
Operation Epstein Fury: ADL labels opposition to war on Iran 'antisemitism'
The Anti-Defamation League claims that growing discontent with Trump's disaster in the Gulf conflict is "antisemitic"
'Operation Epstein Fury'
♦️ The "conspiratorial rebranding" of Operation Epic Fury as "Operation Epstein Fury" got over 35,000 mentions and 28,000 unique authors on X on February 28 alone, the ADL whines
♦️ The league targets podcaster Candace Owens: "The amplification by Owens of an overtly antisemitic AI-generated image... is the starkest example," the group said referring to an AI image of Trump before two Israeli flags, with ‘Operation Epstein Fury’ printed on his podium
♦️ The league complains that the Epstein files are used by "bad actors" as “proof” that Zionists control US politics
♦️ The ADL’s righteous anger is contrived since the Epstein files detail his ties to Mossad, ex-Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak, Israeli tech surveillance firms and covert efforts to foster Gulf-Israeli ties .
'Americans dying for Israel'
🟥 Lamenting US casualties in a war that primarily serves Israeli interests is also antisemitic in the eyes of the ADL
🟥 The league attacked Marine Corps veteran Sergeant Brian McGinnis' statement that "America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!” as fueling anti-Israel agenda
'Zionist control of the US government'
🔴 Questioning disproportionate lobbying by pro-Israel groups in favor of Tel Aviv is also denounced by the ADL — as if AIPAC donations to top-tier US congressmen were a secret
🔴 But it was Netanyahu, not Trump, who said he had been longing to attack Iran for 40 years — and now his dream has cone true
What's the ADL?
The league's stance is hardly surprising:
🔴 The ADL was founded in October 1913 by B’nai B’rith, (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/55419) a Jewish fraternal order
🔴 It spies on Israel critics, pushes social media censorship and muzzling free speech
🔴 ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt claims the organization tracks anti-Israel ‘crazies’ around the clock
🔴 Greenblatt says any opposition to Israel and Zionism is antisemitism
All @geopolitics_prime