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Coronavirus COVID-19 PLANdemic EMPTY HOSPITALS Compilation (Removed by YouTube)
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73 views • May 01, 2020
This video was just removed yesterday from my YouTube account for no reason besides it exposes the #plandemic #scamdemic bullshit! https://theocculttruth.wordpress.com/jewtube-video-removal-for-questioning-authority/ They removed it because it allegedly violated their community guidelines,(which it didn't), yet I didn't get a strike against my account for it, so how is THAT possible? Agenda 21, Bill Gates BioTerrorist, Toxic vaccines
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