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Urgent News! FDA Public Hearing regarding Covid-19 Boosters 09-17-21 "1000 Percent Death Increase and Adverse Reactions in VAERS"
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320 views • September 18, 2021
Urgent News! FDA Public Hearing regarding Covid-19 Boosters 09-17-21 "1000 Percent Death Increase and Adverse Reactions in VAERS" compared to previous ten years. This is the true reason why boosters were not approved for all people.
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