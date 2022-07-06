Jordan Peterson taking on Twitter and The Woke

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Refusing to back down, Dr. Jordan B Peterson calls out the “woke moralists” as he deconstructs the tweet that put him in the censors' crosshairs.
Twitter censored him. But the voice of Dr Jordan B Peterson can still be heard with exciting new exclusive content on the brand new DailyWire+ platform. https://utm.io/ueJdK
Jordan Peterson's Channel-
https://www.youtube.com/c/JordanPetersonVideos