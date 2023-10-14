Palestinians He Killed Come To Him In His Sleep Asking “Why Did You Kill Me”

MIRRORED from boycott apartheid
28 Nov 2015
Ido Gal Razon, former ITF soldier, testifies to Israeli apartheid parliament on PTSD and murdering people in Gaza. 11 Nov 2015, State Control Committee, Israeli Knesset.
From the testimony:
I was also a Golani fighter, why won't you treat me?
I killed for you, with these hands!
You say: "Terrorists with blood on their hands?"
I killed more than 40 people for you!
I murdered!
So what are you doing here today?
It's been 9 years and I haven't received even 1% [disability status]!
...
No one gives me therapy!
And I complain! I shout!
I pee at night from post trauma.
He comes to me and says: "Why did you kill me?"
"Why did you kill me?!"
Can you function the day after something like this?
Can you eat?
Can you at all succeed in life?
