Palestinians He Killed Come To Him In His Sleep Asking “Why Did You Kill Me”

MIRRORED from boycott apartheid

28 Nov 2015

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TkKm2eEV1A&ab_channel=boycottapartheid



Ido Gal Razon, former ITF soldier, testifies to Israeli apartheid parliament on PTSD and murdering people in Gaza. 11 Nov 2015, State Control Committee, Israeli Knesset.

From the testimony:

I was also a Golani fighter, why won't you treat me?

I killed for you, with these hands!

You say: "Terrorists with blood on their hands?"

I killed more than 40 people for you!

I murdered!

So what are you doing here today?

It's been 9 years and I haven't received even 1% [disability status]!

...

No one gives me therapy!

And I complain! I shout!

I pee at night from post trauma.

He comes to me and says: "Why did you kill me?"

"Why did you kill me?!"

Can you function the day after something like this?

Can you eat?

Can you at all succeed in life?