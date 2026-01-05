Why Columns No Longer Reach Their Destination📝

Mechanized assault was long considered a universal tool for offensive operations. A column, armor, landing force — a scheme that worked for decades. But on the modern battlefield, columns increasingly end before the assault even begins.

Combat logic has changed: we consistently show where and why armored groups start taking losses even before entering the "gray zone".

🔻Here's why this happens:

— drones expose movement from the start;

— first losses occur during the march, not at the strongpoint;

— damaged equipment becomes a deadly obstacle;

— the "armor + landing force" scheme has become more vulnerable than ever;

— repeated attacks on the same roads turn the direction into a graveyard of equipment and personnel.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary the morning of January 5, 2026

📰 During the night, Trump stated that he did not believe that Ukraine would strike the state residence of Putin. "Something happened very close by, but it had nothing to do with it."

▪️ 437 UAVs were shot down from 23:30 on January 3 to 23:00 on January 4, 2026 over our regions. This night, firefighters localized a fire in the industrial zone of Yelets, Lipetsk region, after a UAV crash.

▪️ Attacks by the Russian Armed Forces occurred in Kiev (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/254875) and the region (Kiev Hydroelectric Power Station and TPP-6), Kharkov, Poltava, Sumy, Chernigov, Cherkasy regions.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" is conducting fierce battles in the Sumy district and in the Grabovsky district. The enemy has deployed even more UAV crews to strike at the civilian population of the border regions.

▪️ In the Kursk region, an enemy FPV drone attacked Novaya Nikolayevka in the Rylysk region of the Rylysk district, a man was killed. A Ukrainian drone crashed into one of the floors of a house on Plevitskaya Prospect in Kursk. An energy facility in the village of Khomutovka was attacked, and the power supply to two districts was disrupted.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a drone attacked a car between the villages of Belyanka and Surkovo, a civilian was injured. In the village of Razumnoe, a drone detonated in the parking lot of a commercial facility, three people were injured. During a missile strike on the city of Grayvoron, a soldier of the "Orlan" unit was killed. Another civilian was injured. In the village of Novostroevka-First, an FPV drone struck a car, a man was injured.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the GRU "North" is conducting offensive battles in the Staritsa district, southwest of Liman in the Melovoe-Khatnye district, and near Dvurechye.

▪️ On the Kupyansk direction, information about the liberation of the settlement of Podoly was not confirmed on the ground and caused a negative reaction from the personnel. Heavy battles continue in Kupyansk, and supplies are extremely difficult.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction, reports of battles from the direction of Predtecheno are being reported, and the enemy is afraid of the release of our reserves from under Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) and Dimidov (Mirnograd).

▪️ North of Krasnoarmeysk, the AFU have published "flag-planting" in Rodinskoe.

▪️ From the east of the Zaporozhye region, the GRU "East" reports that the enemy has increased the intensity of counter-attacking actions in the direction of the settlements of Gulyaypole and Otradnoe. The AFU have carried out 10 unsuccessful counter-attacks, 7 of which were in the direction of Gulyaypole. Our forces are hitting all firearms at the concentration points of enemy reserves in the settlements of Verkhnyaya Tersa, Staroukrainka and Zalishchnyk.

▪️ In the Kherson region, the number of victims of the terrorist attack in the village of Khory on January 1 has risen to 29, including two children. A total of at least 60 civilians were injured.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)