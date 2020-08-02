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Flatlantis
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207 views • August 02, 2020
Flatlantis is an exploration into the history of Flat Earth, the mythology of Atlantis, and the mystery of Mount Meru, the alleged magnetic mountain ancient cultures worldwide believed existed at the North Pole. Beginning with a complete history of the geocentric flat Earth cosmology and subsequent gradual adoption of the heliocentric globe Earth model, Flatlantis then delves into ancient polar mythologies, early polar history/cartography, modern polar expeditions, and the myriad problems with claims made by Cook, Peary, Byrd, Scott, Amundsen, and other explorers. Finally, in a metaphysical twist, the book ends with research into Freemasonry, Christian esotericism, the Atlantean legend, Kundalini Yoga, ancient advanced civilizations and how they are all intimately connected to the North Pole.
As with all of my books, Flatlantis will eventually in the coming months be released free as a series of articles and videos available for everyone. If you're able to support me however, please help out by purchasing a copy or two for yourself and family/friends. Thank you!
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
As with all of my books, Flatlantis will eventually in the coming months be released free as a series of articles and videos available for everyone. If you're able to support me however, please help out by purchasing a copy or two for yourself and family/friends. Thank you!
https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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