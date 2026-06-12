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Decentralize.TV - Episode 116 – June 12, 26 - Dr. Chris Martenson on the Looming Global Energy Crisis and the Path to Local Energy Self-Sufficiency
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To learn more, visit: https://peakprosperity.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit https://decentralize.tv/


- Energy Crisis Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Discussion on the Energy Crisis (7:27)

- Impact of Low Oil Prices and Government Responses (15:01)

- Economic and Political Responses to the Energy Crisis (21:54)

- Off-Grid Energy Solutions and Personal Preparedness (28:40)

- The Role of Peak Prosperity and Personal Resilience (35:50)

- The Future of Energy and Education (42:55)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (49:43)

- Solar Power and Battery Capacity (57:05)

- Health Update and Humor (1:04:27)

- Food Sources and Self-Sufficiency (1:11:54)

- Energy Independence and Decentralization (1:19:37)

- Breaking the Chains 2026 and Financial Planning (1:28:12)

- Humor and Personal Anecdotes (1:36:21)

- Promotion of Health Ranger Store (1:44:40)


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