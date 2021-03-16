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** Covid-19 mRNA-Not a Vaccine **
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640 views • March 16, 2021
** Here’s why mRNA injections do not meet the legal definition of ‘vaccine’
- LeoHohmann.com, David Martin – 15/Mar/2021
- Article & Video: https://leohohmann.com/2021/03/12/heres-why-mrna-injections-do-not-meet-the-legal-definition-of-vaccine/
-- What is an mRNA injection? ‘Let’s be very clear,’ says scientist David Martin, ‘This is not a vaccine!’
My previous article about the mRNA injections has gained a lot of traction across the Internet. As a result, it caught the attention of a few leftist trolls who tried to disparage the facts I presented. This despite the fact that the article was based on words straight from the mouth of the top scientist at Moderna, one of the two companies producing millions of doses of mRNA chemical agents to be shot into the arms of people worldwide.
You can always tell when you hit the target because that’s when the trolls come out.
Sharyl Attkisson, former CBS News reporter turned media critic and author of the book Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship, offers this tip when reading or listening to the highly controlled mainstream media:
Be aware that the media use loaded words to steer you away from factual reports that do damage to the false narrative they are trying to feed into the public psyche.
They use words like “‘Baseless,’ ‘Without evidence,’ ‘Debunked,’ ‘Conspiracy theory’ to disparage competing narratives. This often means, according to Attkisson, that powerful interests don’t want you to see or believe a particular study/report/news article and are trying to control the information. “It might well be factually correct,” she warns. “Look into it.”
This certainly describes the featured speakers in the video below who, despite their credentials as highly successful scientists, have had their video presentations scrubbed from YouTube, which is owned by Google.
These same disparaging tactics were revealed in another of my previous articles, titled 12 mind-control tactics used by globalist establishment elites to change the way Americans think.
Still, when a troll questions the facts in one of my articles, I don’t ignore them. No, it makes me dig further to find an even more precise, air-tight way of stating what I already said, so as to make my articles more bullet proof.
So after one troll questioned the validity of the description I provided of mRNA injections, I tried to find a description of this treatment, from a credible source, that could explain in the most explicit detail, exactly what this injection is and does. I wanted a definition that not only offers precision but does it in a way that the average lay person can understand.
Remember, the vast majority of those getting this injection have done little to no research – they implicitly trust Big Pharma’s word along with that of the mainstream media that it will be safe and effective.
I believe I have found the best definition from Dr. David Martin [see Martin’s bio here] in a video he produced in late January with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Judy Mikovits. I watched it three times and each time was able to grasp a little more of what he said. I augmented what I heard with some of my own research and can confidently present it as truth.
One thing you will absorb even on the first listen is this: The injections being supplied by Moderna and Pfizer are NOT VACCINES.
According to Dr. Martin, these manufacturers had to disguise their treatments as vaccines in order to fit them under the 1905 Jacobson v. Massachusetts U.S. Supreme Court case, a ruling that has been interpreted [some say misinterpreted] as a license for states to mandate vaccines during health emergencies.
With that background, listen to Dr. Martin explain the rest. Below is a word-for-word transcription of most, not all, of what he has to say in the above video [italics are mine added for emphasis].
“Let’s make sure we’re clear on something. Let’s stipulate that this is not a vaccine. We need to be very clear that we’re using the term vaccine to sneak this thing in under public health exemptions. This is not a vaccine. This is an mRNA, packaged in a fat envelope, delivered to a cell. This is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is not a vaccine. Vaccines are actually a legally defined term. And they’re a legally defined term under public health law. They’re a legally defined term under CDC and FDA standards, and a vaccine specifically has to stimulate, both an immunity within the person receiving it but it also has to disrupt transmission. And that’s not what this is. They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment. But if, it was discussed as a treatment it would not get the sympathetic ear of the public health authorities because then people would say well what other treatments are there?
Cont'd --
- LeoHohmann.com, David Martin – 15/Mar/2021
- Article & Video: https://leohohmann.com/2021/03/12/heres-why-mrna-injections-do-not-meet-the-legal-definition-of-vaccine/
-- What is an mRNA injection? ‘Let’s be very clear,’ says scientist David Martin, ‘This is not a vaccine!’
My previous article about the mRNA injections has gained a lot of traction across the Internet. As a result, it caught the attention of a few leftist trolls who tried to disparage the facts I presented. This despite the fact that the article was based on words straight from the mouth of the top scientist at Moderna, one of the two companies producing millions of doses of mRNA chemical agents to be shot into the arms of people worldwide.
You can always tell when you hit the target because that’s when the trolls come out.
Sharyl Attkisson, former CBS News reporter turned media critic and author of the book Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship, offers this tip when reading or listening to the highly controlled mainstream media:
Be aware that the media use loaded words to steer you away from factual reports that do damage to the false narrative they are trying to feed into the public psyche.
They use words like “‘Baseless,’ ‘Without evidence,’ ‘Debunked,’ ‘Conspiracy theory’ to disparage competing narratives. This often means, according to Attkisson, that powerful interests don’t want you to see or believe a particular study/report/news article and are trying to control the information. “It might well be factually correct,” she warns. “Look into it.”
This certainly describes the featured speakers in the video below who, despite their credentials as highly successful scientists, have had their video presentations scrubbed from YouTube, which is owned by Google.
These same disparaging tactics were revealed in another of my previous articles, titled 12 mind-control tactics used by globalist establishment elites to change the way Americans think.
Still, when a troll questions the facts in one of my articles, I don’t ignore them. No, it makes me dig further to find an even more precise, air-tight way of stating what I already said, so as to make my articles more bullet proof.
So after one troll questioned the validity of the description I provided of mRNA injections, I tried to find a description of this treatment, from a credible source, that could explain in the most explicit detail, exactly what this injection is and does. I wanted a definition that not only offers precision but does it in a way that the average lay person can understand.
Remember, the vast majority of those getting this injection have done little to no research – they implicitly trust Big Pharma’s word along with that of the mainstream media that it will be safe and effective.
I believe I have found the best definition from Dr. David Martin [see Martin’s bio here] in a video he produced in late January with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Judy Mikovits. I watched it three times and each time was able to grasp a little more of what he said. I augmented what I heard with some of my own research and can confidently present it as truth.
One thing you will absorb even on the first listen is this: The injections being supplied by Moderna and Pfizer are NOT VACCINES.
According to Dr. Martin, these manufacturers had to disguise their treatments as vaccines in order to fit them under the 1905 Jacobson v. Massachusetts U.S. Supreme Court case, a ruling that has been interpreted [some say misinterpreted] as a license for states to mandate vaccines during health emergencies.
With that background, listen to Dr. Martin explain the rest. Below is a word-for-word transcription of most, not all, of what he has to say in the above video [italics are mine added for emphasis].
“Let’s make sure we’re clear on something. Let’s stipulate that this is not a vaccine. We need to be very clear that we’re using the term vaccine to sneak this thing in under public health exemptions. This is not a vaccine. This is an mRNA, packaged in a fat envelope, delivered to a cell. This is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is not a vaccine. Vaccines are actually a legally defined term. And they’re a legally defined term under public health law. They’re a legally defined term under CDC and FDA standards, and a vaccine specifically has to stimulate, both an immunity within the person receiving it but it also has to disrupt transmission. And that’s not what this is. They have been abundantly clear in saying that the mRNA strand going into the cell is not to stop transmission. It is a treatment. But if, it was discussed as a treatment it would not get the sympathetic ear of the public health authorities because then people would say well what other treatments are there?
Cont'd --
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