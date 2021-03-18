X22 REPORT: First Arrest Will Verify Action & Confirm Future Direction,Durham, [DS] Will Fight Back

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First Arrest Will Verify Action & Confirm Future Direction,Durham, [DS] Will Fight Back
The [DS]/MSM are panicking, they cannot keep control of the narrative. The people are waking up and asking questions and now the MSM is forced to admit what is going on and the Biden admin is now trapped. Sounds very familiar to the riots. The Durham investigation is proceeding, there have been no leaks. Trump and the patriots have been pushing the [DS] into this position, when it starts to unfold the [DS] will fight back.
All source links to the report can be found at www.x22report.com