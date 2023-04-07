https://gettr.com/post/p2ds5vw60aa

"In Prison, Following The Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mr. Miles Guo Witnessed More Than 60 Political Prisoners — Supporters Of The Pro-Democracy Movement — Being Executed Right In Front Of Him! Many Of Them He'd Built Relationships With After Spending Time With Them For Months And Months. A Lot Of Them Taught Him Or Were His Mentors. But, He Witnessed Their Executions. This Was A Life-Altering Experience, And Upon His Release, He Knew That To Take Down The CCP, He Needed To Be Wealthy And Influential. That's What He Long Prepared Himself For, And, In 2017, He Finally Felt He Was Ready."





#FreeMilesGuo





Ava (@S7Gril) with Scott Adam of Liberty Arise! Media (@LibertyArise) talking about how Mr. Guo became able to found the NFSC and lead the Whistleblowers' Movement.





