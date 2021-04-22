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TruNews - 4/22/21*
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251 views • April 22, 2021
Apr 22, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
The team also examines the latest on NATO’s aggression towards Russia, as Putin produces a phantom inflatable army to dupe the West. Finally, Israel’s impenetrable Iron Dome defense may have been compromised, as an ‘errant’ missile nearly hits the infamous Dimona nuclear development site.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/22/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
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🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Courtesy of TruNews
MARK OF THE BEZOS: AMAZON’S PALM VEIN SCANNER FREAKS OUT CHRISTIANS
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall reports on the latest efforts to implement a global identification system, fulfilling the prophecies of Revelation 13. New pay-with-your-palm and facial recognition technology are providing an opportunity for ruling oligarchs to control the populations of nations.
The team also examines the latest on NATO’s aggression towards Russia, as Putin produces a phantom inflatable army to dupe the West. Finally, Israel’s impenetrable Iron Dome defense may have been compromised, as an ‘errant’ missile nearly hits the infamous Dimona nuclear development site.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/22/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/mark-of-the-bezos-amazon-s-palm-vein-scanner-freaks-out-christians
*mirror
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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