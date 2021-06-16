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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 06-16-2021 Indoctrination And Censorship Into The Great Reset
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50 views • June 16, 2021
A North Korean woman made it to the United States for college and found it to be the same if not worse than North Koreas indoctrination. Roger Waters has told mark zuckerberg to pound sand when approached for the use of his song. Boris Johnson at the G7 making it more obvious the great reset is near.
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Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zemnBkTqjRDb/
https://en-volve.com/2021/06/15/facebooks-stunning-confession-our-fact-checkers-are-highly-biased-with-a-secret-political-agenda-to-eradicate-conservatives/
https://patriotrising.com/a-north-korean-defector-says-that-the-brainwashing-in-u-s-schools-is-similar-to-the-brainwashing-in-north-korean-schools/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/14/boris-johnson-pushes-great-reset-agenda-at-g7-summit/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zemnBkTqjRDb/
https://en-volve.com/2021/06/15/facebooks-stunning-confession-our-fact-checkers-are-highly-biased-with-a-secret-political-agenda-to-eradicate-conservatives/
https://patriotrising.com/a-north-korean-defector-says-that-the-brainwashing-in-u-s-schools-is-similar-to-the-brainwashing-in-north-korean-schools/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/14/boris-johnson-pushes-great-reset-agenda-at-g7-summit/
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http://www.thewallanalysis.com/thewall/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/brick-2-1.jpg
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