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The David Knight Show (9June20 Full Show)
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17 views • June 09, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 The Information War has turned into a Global Blitzkrieg, a “lightning war” that has launched 2 phenomenally successful fronts in just 3 months
— 00:13:51 Pelosi, Schumer & Democrats kneel in “Political Blackface”
— 00:27:13 The new religion of BLM worship where you must pay for your sins by giving money to radical, racist groups and shun friends & family who don’t do the same
— 00:34:35 Romney & the Laodicean churches of social justice & prosperity gospel
— 00:41:39 Forget “white privilege”, the DOLLAR privilege as world reserve currency is coming to an end thanks to the Federal Reserve & the loss will destroy America as we know it
— 00:55:31 BLM & parallels to Mao’s “Cultural Revolution”
— 01:03:58 The “New Taliban” destroys statues of Gandhi & Lincoln because “racist”
— 01:13:09 Antifa comes after police at home and BLM looter charged for murder of retired police captain
— 01:23:29 D-Day mocked by NPR & mainstream media as “the biggest Antifa rally”
— 01:37:30 Radical Marxist roots of BLM tell us what their plans for America are after they #DefundPolice
— 01:55:16 Pelosi & Democrats’ “Justice & Policing Act” — what’s in it and what reform would actually look like
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:00:11 The Information War has turned into a Global Blitzkrieg, a “lightning war” that has launched 2 phenomenally successful fronts in just 3 months
— 00:13:51 Pelosi, Schumer & Democrats kneel in “Political Blackface”
— 00:27:13 The new religion of BLM worship where you must pay for your sins by giving money to radical, racist groups and shun friends & family who don’t do the same
— 00:34:35 Romney & the Laodicean churches of social justice & prosperity gospel
— 00:41:39 Forget “white privilege”, the DOLLAR privilege as world reserve currency is coming to an end thanks to the Federal Reserve & the loss will destroy America as we know it
— 00:55:31 BLM & parallels to Mao’s “Cultural Revolution”
— 01:03:58 The “New Taliban” destroys statues of Gandhi & Lincoln because “racist”
— 01:13:09 Antifa comes after police at home and BLM looter charged for murder of retired police captain
— 01:23:29 D-Day mocked by NPR & mainstream media as “the biggest Antifa rally”
— 01:37:30 Radical Marxist roots of BLM tell us what their plans for America are after they #DefundPolice
— 01:55:16 Pelosi & Democrats’ “Justice & Policing Act” — what’s in it and what reform would actually look like
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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