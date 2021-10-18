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The Metaverse: How it will end the Internet
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520 views • October 18, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJecbZWSbVs | Roger James Hamilton | Dec 19, 2020 "Something is coming much bigger than the Internet. It will end the Internet as we know it." | The Artificial Reality of the Beast System | The Rise of Matrix
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